Hybiz TV to conduct ‘Guess the Ice Cream Flavor & Win Rs. 4 lakh’ contest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Hybiz TV will conduct ‘The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge’. The winner of the first place will be awarded Rs 1 lakh. The second winner will get Rs.50,000, while another 25 winners will Rs.10,000 each.

The competition will be on May 29 at AC Hall -2, Hitex from 10 am to 11 pm. Anyone can participate with an entry fee of Rs. 150, according to a press release. One can just enjoy the event with an entry ticket of Rs.100. In addition to this, ice cream stalls, kids play zone and food courts will also be set up at the venue.

Scoops Ice Cream is the title sponsor for the event, further details of which are available on 8340974747.

