Glam Parikrama Exhibition to be held at Hitex

Maha Parikrama unveiled the label for their flagship exhibition, Glam Parikrama, which is scheduled to take place at the HITEX on Friday and Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

The exhibition caters to people of all ages and interests and brings together weavers from renowned regions like Kanchi, Paithni, Patola, Benaras, and Bhuj, presenting a diverse array of textiles. Designer labels from across the country will unveil fresh seasonal designs, with a special focus on Gold, Diamonds, and Polki Jewellery to add sparkle to the new season.

Speaking at the label launch event, actress Lakshmi Manchu said, “Glam Parikrama Edition 1 promises to be an unparalleled extravaganza, featuring over 150 stalls showcasing the best in Fashion, Jewellery, Lifestyle, and Food. It is a one-stop indulgence for all your loved ones, where classic meets contemporary.”

An added attraction is a well-curated Food Court offering a wide selection of local and international cuisines. Attendees can also enjoy thoughtful amenities, including lounges, seating zones, and golf carts for easy accessibility from parking to the venue.