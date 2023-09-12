Hybiz TV’s business excellence awards a hit

With the tagline 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vyapari', the award ceremony was held for the first time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Based on the tagline ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vyapari’ , the Business excellence awards was held for the first time by Hybiz TV and received a resoundingly overwhelming response.

The event kick started by felicitating Reliance Foundation, as the Best NGO Award. The Nita M Ambani-led Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industry Ltd., aims to play a catalyst role in India’s development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions and has touched the lives of over 70 million people across India, in over 54,300 villages and urban locations.

Chief Guest, Varaprasad Reddy said,” Business should not only increase wealth but also contribute to the development of society. No matter how many obstacles come, they should be faced.”

After years of successful events in Media Awards, Women leadership Awards, Food Awards, Healthcare Awards, Tea making and The Great India Ice cream tasting challenge, Hybiz.TV embarked on a crucial journey to identify exceptional business personalities and celebrated Hybiz.TV Business Excellence Awards 2023.