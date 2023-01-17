Hyderabad: 115 teams formed for second phase of Kanti Velugu

As a part of this programme, people in the district would be screened at 152 centres set up in different parts of the city and on average, 200 people will be screened per day in each camp.

Hyderabad: For the second phase of Kanti Velugu initiative that commence on Wednesday, a total of 115 teams have been formed in Hyderabad district.

The GHMC officials said that all arrangements for the camps including drinking water, electricity and toilets, have been made at the screening centres.

The initiative would be for 100 days with camps held five days a week except for Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays. Six buffer teams have been formed to replace in case of emergencies and three quality monitoring teams would also be pressed into service.