Hyderabad: Man held for looting Bajaj showroom

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: The Medchal police solved the case of burglary at Bajaj Electronics showroom and arrested one person. Gadgets including mobile phones and laptops, altogether worth Rs 20 lakh were recovered.

The arrested person is T Venkatesh (28), an auto-rickshaw driver from Ravalkole in Medchal. Police said Venkatesh, due to heavy debts, planned to loot Bajaj Electronics and clear his debt.

As per the plan, on October 10, he parked the auto-rickshaw behind the showroom and gained entry into the store from the terrace and stole 40 smart phones and 4 laptops.

He was caught during a vehicle checking when he was going towards Kistapur to dispose off the stolen material.