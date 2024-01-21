Khammam: Two minors drown in pond at Sathupalli

The deceased were identified as Kola Siddarth (12), studying seventh standard and Isram Vikas (9), studying fifth standard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 10:41 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: Two minors drowned in a pond at Kakarlapalli of Sathupalli mandal in the district on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased Kola Siddarth (12), studying seventh standard and Isram Vikas (9), studying fifth standard along with one of their friends went to a field in the village to play with ducklings.

The kids entered into the pond, dug up for water in the agriculture field, to release the ducklings while the third one was watching them at a distance. As the duo failed to come out of the water, the third one rushed to their house and informed the elders.

The locals searched for the kids and found them drowned in the pond. CI Mohan Babu booked a case and launched a probe into the incident.