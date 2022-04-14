Hyderabad: 2.6 kg of opium seized at LB Nagar, one held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:32 AM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police nabbed a Rajasthani trader and seized 2.6 kilograms of opium from him.

Acting on a tip off, the Special Operations Teams (LB Nagar) caught Jagadish Chandra Jhat, a trader staying in LB Nagar and hailing from Chittorgarh of Rajasthan.

“Jagadish during his visit to Rajasthan was purchasing opium from one Suresh, a truck driver and bringing it to the city. On a few instances, Suresh brought the stuff here and gave it to Jagadish,” Rachakonda police said, adding that Jagadish was in turn selling it to local customers.