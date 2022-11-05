Hyderabad: 21 Gentlemen Cadets complete MCEME course

Hyderabad: Twenty-one Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Technical Entry Scheme-40 (TES-40) course passed out from the hallowed portals of Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) after completing three years of tough and arduous technical and military training.

The award distribution ceremony of the Passing Out Course (POC) (TES-40) was conducted with full military decorum at the MCEME Auditorium on Saturday. Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME was the chief guest for the event.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana felicitated the meritorious GCs of the course and presented them with various awards and medals. While Wing Cadet Captain Preet Choudhary and Wing Cadet Quartermaster SK Tiwary were awarded the silver and bronze medals, the prestigious GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Gold medal for standing first in the order of merit was awarded to Wing Cadet Adjutant Sahil Phogat.

Awards were also given to GCs excelling in various aspects of training to include Drill, Officer Like Qualities, Weapon Training, Outdoor Training, Military Subjects and Sports. Chandragupt Platoon won the prestigious GOC-in-C, ARTRAC banner for overall excellence in various events.