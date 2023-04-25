Hyderabad: 24-year-old man dies by suicide at Jubilee Hills

The locals sensing a foul smell emanating from his room alerted the police who broke the door and found the man hanging to the ceiling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old-man has died by suicide at his house in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Karmika Nagar in Jubilee Hills worked with a private company. On Tuesday afternoon the locals, who sensed a foul smell emanating from his room, alerted the police who broke the door and found the man hanging to the ceiling.

The local people told the police that Anil did not come out of the house for last three days. The police suspect the man might have hanged himself three days ago. The body was in a highly decomposed state.

The police has registered a case and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to mortuary.

Also Read Hyderabad: Motorist killed in road crash in Miyapur