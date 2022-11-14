Hyderabad: 2nd National Amateur Golf League to be held from November 15

Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

The second edition of the National Amateur Golf League, being organised by T Golf Foundation, will kick off on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The second edition of the National Amateur Golf League (NAGL), being organised by T Golf Foundation, will kick off on Tuesday at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, in Hyderabad.

Eight teams from across the country will be vying for the top honours. Reigning champion Team Mysa from Hyderabad is set to defend their title.

Mighty Eagles- Bengaluru, Canam Raptors- Chandigarh, Chennai Hustlers- Chennai, Golfers Guild- Delhi NCR, Nanofix by Cleantech- Kolkata, Dabang Daredevils- Lucknow and Sreenidhian Thunder Bolts from Hyderabad will challenge it in the tourney. India International professional golfers Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari will grace the inauguration function.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups and the top two teams from each group will enter the semifinals. The competition will be played on Singles and Fourball better ball Match Play format.

Dr N R N Reddy, the founder of the T Golf Foundation, said, “I am delighted with the way this event has been received and we’re only going from strength to strength. While the players will need to sacrifice a week off from their usual work routine, the enthusiasm and camaraderie is visible and so heartening to see”.

The winners will receive Rs 5 Lakh and a trophy while the runners-up and third place team will take home Rs 3 lakh and Rs Lakh respectively along with medals.