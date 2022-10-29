Sreenidhian Thunderbolts crowned champions of Telangana Premier Golf League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

The Sreenidhi Thunderbolts emerged champions of the second Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League

Hyderabad: The Sreenidhi Thunderbolts emerged champions of the second Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League held at the Hyderabad Golf course, on Saturday.

Thunderbolts defeated Villaggio Highlanders 4-2 in the summit clash to lift the trophy. In the first match, Highlanders’ Sameer Mahendra beat Thundebolts’ Viraat Reddy to open their account.

However, Thunderbolts’ skipper Sankeerth N downed Nikhil Mathur to equalise the score. Later, Thunderbolts’ Sivakumar Rachakonda and Srinivasan Namala got the better of Bhaskar Reddy and Rajender Reddy respectively to put their side in the lead.

In the doubles, Narender Reddy and Manikanth Reddy of the Highlanders defeated Lokesh Jayaswal and Ranganath Maramraju in the first doubles match. Later, Thunderbolts’ Vijay Kumar Challa, Sukhdev Goud pair defeated Mohan Rao and AbhijayJayaswal of Highlanders on the 18th hole to guide their side to victory. Sameer Mahendra of the Highlanders finished the tournament with 11.5 points to take the individual honours.

Results: Sreenidhian Thunderbolts bt Villaggio Highlanders 4-2.