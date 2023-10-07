Hyderabad: 4,025 passport applications cleared on Saturday

Under the drive, 25 officers from other RPOs and RPO Hyderabad cleared 4,025 files and the passports would be dispatched within two to three days, said Dasari Balaiah, RPO Hyderabad. Applicants were advised to check the status of their application in the passport seva portal and wait for passports to be delivered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has cleared 4,025 applications for passports as part of the mega pendency clearance drive on Saturday. With additional input of applications due to functioning of PSKs and POPSKs on Saturdays and opening of camp mode operations at the RPO, pendency in the applications had piled up.

Cases have been filed against brokers/touts who were promising passport services on priority and on payment of hefty amounts, Balaiah advised the applicants not to approach brokers/touts for their passport requirements and directly approach RPO Hyderabad.

In case of urgency, applicants along with proof of urgency could approach public grievance redressal counters at RPO Secunderabad for getting their grievances resolved, he said.

Other modes of registering grievances are, email to rpo.hyderabad@mea.gov.in, registering in Passport Seva Portal and posting on X (Twitter) @rpohyderbad handle, which would be attended depending on the merits of the application and urgency.

