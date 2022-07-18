Hyderabad: 55-year-old man ends life in Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old man was found hanging in his house in Mailardevpally on Sunday night.

According to the police, Neerati Sri Ramulu was earlier working as a daily wager, but due to health issues, was not going for work of late. On Sunday night, when the family members were away, he allegedly hanged himself to death.

Family members told the police that Ramulu was facing financial issues and was upset apart from regularly consuming liquor.

The Mailardevpally police registered a case and are investigating.