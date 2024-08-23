Hyderabad: 60 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 25 lakh seized

The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Yacharam police busted an inter-state drug peddling racket operated between Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru via Hyderabad on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 10:06 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Yacharam police busted an inter-state drug peddling racket operated between Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru via Hyderabad and arrested two persons on charges of drug peddling on Friday. Officials seized 60 kgs marijuana, a car, both worth Rs 25 lakh.

The arrested persons are K. Babu Rao and B Kameshwar Rao, both drug peddlers from Alluri Sitharamaraju district in Andhra Pradesh.

Babu Rao and Kameshwar Rao along with other suspects procured marijuana at lower rates from Andhra Pradesh and smuggled into Bengaluru via Hyderabad and sold it to consumers at a higher rate for easy money. Following a tip-off, they were nabbed with the narcotic substance at Yacharam, police said.