Hyderabad: Hashish oil worth Rs. 42 lakh seized

Officials seized 3 litres of hashish oil worth Rs.42 lakh, a motorcycle and 2 mobile phones.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with Alair police on Friday nabbed one person on charges of illegally smuggling hashish oil from Odisha to Hyderabad and Zaheerabad for sale to customers. Officials seized 3 litres of hashish oil worth Rs.42 lakh, a motorcycle and 2 mobile phones.

The arrested person is Azmeera Surya (34), a self-employed individual from Narsampet in Warangal district while the absconding persons were Ramu from Warangal and Laxman from Odisha.

Surya, who is a post graduate, lost his job in a private company during the pandemic and started a dairy farm in his home town. However, due to losses in the business, he decided to earn easy through illegal means.

“Surya started preparing illicitly distilled liquor and was arrested by the Gudur police last year for the same and jailed. He was subsequently, detained under the Preventive Detention Act till November last year. During his stay in the jail, he came into contact with Ramu who too was arrested in a similar case,” said DS Chauhan, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

After the duo being released from the jail, they went to Malkangiri, Odisha and met Laxman and purchased 3 litres of hashish oil for Rs.1 lakh from him. They returned to Warangal and were waiting for an opportunity to sell it.

“They planned to sell hashish oil for Rs.7, 000 to Rs.8,000 per 5 ml,” the commissioner.

Following a tip-off, Surya was caught by the police team when he was proceeding from Warangal carrying the psychotropic substance on the bike at Alair and the drug seized from him.