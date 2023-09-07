Illegal bio stimulant factory raided by Rachakonda SOT, one arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:05 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team on Wednesday night raided a company at Abdullapurmet where bio stimulant products were manufactured illegally, and arrested one person.

Neerudu Uttam Kumar (42), a businessman from Hayathnagar had set up the factory and manufactured various bio stimulant products and supplied illegally in the market. On a tip off, a raid was conducted by SOT along with the Agriculture Officer, Abdullapurmet. Property worth Rs. 10 lakh was seized.

Biostimulants are natural or synthetic substances that can be applied to seeds, plants, and soil. These substances cause changes in vital and structural processes in order to influence plant growth through improved tolerance to abiotic stresses and increase seed and/or grain yield and quality.