Hyderabad: 74 artificial ponds set up for immersion

Serilingampally zone has most with 14 which include portable ponds, excavated water tanks, and baby ponds

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The streets of Hyderabad have started to reverberate with beats of ‘dhol’ and ‘marfa’ as devotees began giving a warm send-off to Lord Ganesh.

Meanwhile, amplifying its efforts at eco-friendly idol immersions, the GHMC has set up 74 artificial ponds across six zones to immerse small and medium-sized idols.

With 24 portable ponds, 22 excavated water tanks, and 28 baby ponds set up in the twin cities, it will not only make it easier for the devotees with accessible immersion sites but will also safeguard water bodies. Officials say that portable water ponds are around five feet in depth while the excavated tanks will be six feet deep. Baby ponds were also renovated and repainted with vibrant colours.

Serilingampally zone has the most artificial ponds with three portable water tanks at Quarry Land, PJR Stadium, and Saki Cheruvu; along with three more excavated tanks at Rahmath Nagar, Miyapur, and Patancheru. It also has eight baby ponds near water bodies like Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, and others.

Khairatabad zone has five portable ponds at Nampally Exhibition Grounds, Goshamahal Police Grounds, and other locations, another five excavated water tanks, along with two other baby ponds at Neknampur and Necklace Road are arranged.

While LB Nagar zone has four each of both portable ponds and excavated water tanks, apart from five baby ponds, Charminar Zone is equipped with 11 artificial ponds – three portable, five excavated tanks, and three baby ponds.

Kukatpally zone has three portable water tanks, two excavated water tanks at Fox Sagar and Venus Enclave playground and seven baby ponds at different locations including Mulkatwa Cheruvu and IDL Lake.

Once the immersion rituals are done, all the idols and pooja leftovers like flowers and leaves will be collected and taken to a treatment facility, diverting all the waste to landfills and processing units to avoid water pollution. Around 10,500 sanitation workers will split into three shifts and work round-the-clock to relocate immersed idols from these artificial ponds.

