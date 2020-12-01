Hyderabad: 83-year-old fights Covid, complications

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Hyderabad: Cardiologists from Apollo Hospitals, led by Dr A Sreenivas Kumar, conducted a minimally invasive heart procedure on 83-year-old male Covid survivor, who had multiple health complications.

Hailing from West Godavari, the patient has hypertension, mild coronary artery disease, COPD, severe degenerative aortic valve disease and also developed lung fibrosis after recovering from Covid. Due to damage to the lungs, the patient was struggling with breathlessness, palpitations and extreme fatigue.

After a battery of tests, it became clear that Trans Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) minimally invasive surgery was the only way forward. Doctors ruled out invasive procedures like open heart surgeries, as the patient won’t be able to withstand the stress. The TAVR was conducted on November 25 and post-surgery, the 83-year-old has shown remarkable recovery, doctors said. “Such procedures send a strong message that there is no need to postpone health emergencies during Covid pandemic. Patients can recover from serious health ailments and lead a normal life, even under the threat of Covid,” Dr Sreenivas Kumar said.

