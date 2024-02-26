Hyderabad: Access restrictions imposed on Khajaguda Hills to curb late-night partying, littering

The well-known hotspot for young residents seeking evening leisure, the hills have undergone a transformation in response to concerns over unruly behavior and environmental degradation.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 26 February 2024, 01:50 PM

Hyderabad: Khajaguda Hills, once a hub for night time gatherings and revelry, now stands quieter as authorities impose restrictions to access the area for visitors.

The decision to limit access came after repeated complaints about late-night activities, including drinking, partying, and littering, which marred the serene landscape of Khajaguda Hills.

Previously accessible round the clock, the area now sees restricted entry post 6 pm, with a newly installed gate serving as a barrier to curb unwanted behavior.

Recognizing the need to preserve the sanctity of the surroundings, three organizations in the vicinity took measures to address the concerns by raising complaints with the authorities.

“We placed restrictions nearly a month ago,” stated Srinivas, Sub-Inspector of Police at Raidurgam Police Station.

“Visitor access is now restricted after 6 pm, with a gate installed to enforce the curfew. This decision was made to prevent any potential untoward incidents.”

The significance of Khajaguda Hills extends beyond its recreational appeal; its ancient rock formations, estimated to be 2.5 billion years old, hold geological and cultural importance.