Khajaguda Hills: Breathtakingly beautiful

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Khajaguda Hills is a go-to spot for photoshoots and a favourite among short filmmakers. Photo: Blesson Abraham

Hyderabad: Monsoons are the time when nature is at its best. Mercury levels having dropped a few notches and the lush greenery make it the best time to visit any tourist destination.

One such place, whose beauty is heightened in the monsoon, is the Khajaguda Hills in Hyderabad. There are two ways to reach this place: take the ORR and drive to the bottom of the hill or reach Khajaguda village and follow the path that leads to the hills. The trek to the top of the hills is easy and does not require professional hiking gear.

Along the trek, you will witness a stunning view of the nearby lake and vegetation on one side, and the city skyline on the other. It looks as though both the worlds have come together to create a view that shall be remembered forever.

You can also spot interesting rock formations, caves, boulders, and peacocks. Near the temple that sits on one of the slopes, you will encounter a barrage of enthusiastic monkeys. Scores of amateur hikers are frequently seen here practising rock climbing. It is also a go-to spot for photoshoots and is a haven for short filmmakers.

The best time to visit Khajaguda Hills is before sunrise as you can enjoy the breathtaking view of the sun rising above the hills with the rays piercing through the morning clouds. A drizzle will not hamper your experience, but avoid visiting during a downpour as the slopes tend to turn slippery.

Make sure to wear comfortable clothes and footwear. Carry a basic first-aid kit in case of an emergency. Take water bottles and snacks as there are no food stalls and water sources near the hills.