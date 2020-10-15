Hyderabad: After rains, focus on sanitation, KTR tells officials

The Minister along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the rescue and relief measures being taken up in the city in view of the rains.

By | Published: 1:19 pm

Hyderabad: With water levels slowly receding in several colonies across the city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has directed the GHMC to take up extensive sanitation works and ensure there is no spread of seasonal and communicable diseases.

The Minister appealed to residents to be alert and cautious and consume only boiled water as a precautionary measure.

In colonies where the situation is under control and rain water level receded, the Minister directed health officials to extend medical treatment at community halls using ‘104’ ambulances. To this effect, instructions were issued to the health department to deploy health and paramedical staff as required.

The Minister specifically directed officials to ensure provision of drinking water and food in the colonies.

Responding to the Minister, the officials informed that 50000 food packets were distributed in different colonies.

Today also, arrangements were made for distribution of Rs.5 meals from Annapurna canteens and free food packs in the required areas.

To estimate the losses suffered due to rains, all the departments were directed to work in coordination with GHMC and submit a report by afternoon.

It will be discussed with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao later in the day, the Minister informed to the officials.

For taking up preliminary repair works at the lakes, GHMC was directed to work in coordination with irrigation department.

Apart from Hyderabad, the Minister wanted a detailed report on the calamity in the districts and losses suffered. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar was asked to submit a report on this.

