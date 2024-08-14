Hyderabad: AISF urges OU to conduct PhD category 2 entrance test

Stating the example of several universities across the country which conduct their own PhD entrance examinations, they appelaed to OU to follow the same suit

Published Date - 14 August 2024

Hyderabad: Opposing the Osmania University’s decision to admit PhD students only through the UGC-NET scores, the All India Students Federation (AISF) urged the university administration to reconsider its decision and requested the administration to conduct the PhD category 2 entrance test.

In a representation to OU Registrar Prof. P Laminarayana, AISF OU president Lenin and secretary Satya Nelli on Wednesday voiced their concerns over the UGC-NET exacerbated after recent question paper leakage, which eroded trust in the NTA’s ability to conduct fair and secure examinations.

This, according to them, would ensure a more inclusive and equitable admission process, particularly for marginalised and first-generation students who may be on the disadvantageous position as their sole reliance is on the UGC-NET scores.