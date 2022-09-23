Hyderabad: Altigreen partners with Raam Electric to launch retail dealership

Hyderabad: Altigreen, makers of three wheeler electric vehicles, inaugurated its retail experience centre in the city on Friday. Altigreen chose Raam Electric to launch its first retail dealership in Hyderabad. Raam Electric is part of Raam Group that is into automotive retail across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra since 1986.

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Sayanna inaugurated the dealership.

Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said the company had plans to open stores in 40 cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Cochin, and Thane during 2022-23. It would focus on research and development to offer the best-suited EVs for Indian cargo and passenger mobility needs. Long range, large volumetric capacity, high ground clearance, and torque would be the key aspects.

“Altigreen is a leader in EV technology and solutions for last mile transportation. We are partnering with Altigreen to make EVs accessible and affordable,” said Amit Reddy, Owner, Raam Electric. Sales, service, spares and charging facilities would be available at Raam Electric, he said.