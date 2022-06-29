Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Raidurg metro station

Hyderabad: On Tuesday evening, many metro users in the city were in amazement when they spotted veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at Raidurg metro station. The actor was reportedly filming for a train sequence and pictures soon surfaced online.

A metro user posted the picture on Reddit writing, “I think he came for shooting. A blue line train did not allow anyone to board. I was at Ameerpet at 6pm and was wondering why metro was running a dummy train at peak hour. Did not spot Amitabh but saw lot of camera persons and officials with I’d cards in the train (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Project K in the city. His recent pic hanging out with Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, and other hit filmmakers is going viral on social media.