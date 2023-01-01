Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar participates in New Year celebrations

Anjani Kumar called upon the police force to strive for maintaining law and order in the State and also lay more focus on cyber crimes that have emerged as a new challenge to the society.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:27 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar participated in the New Year celebrations organised by the police officials at the Masab Tank Police Officers Mess here on Sunday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home, Jitender and ADG (Law and Order), Sanjay Kumar Jain and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Anjani Kumar who assumed charge as the DGP on Saturday, called upon the Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali today and greeted him on the New Year.