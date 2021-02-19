Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals add millets to patient menu

The hospital group has added millets in the regular diet of patients, apart from making them available for patient attendants, staff and doctors in the canteens

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative aimed at adopting a sustainable and preventive healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad has started using millets by collaborating with over 5,000 women farmers working with Deccan Development Society.

The hospital group has added millets in the regular diet of patients, apart from making them available for patient attendants, staff and doctors in the canteens. Already, the hospital has procured 4,000 kgs of millets and will procure another 1,000 kgs every month to support women farmers of Sangareddy district.

The usage of millets will become a feature in the hospital dining areas and menus. As doctors begin to enjoy the health benefits of millets, food habits can slowly create a shift towards healthier eating patterns for society as a whole, the press release said.

Vice chairman CSR for Apollo Hospitals Group, Upasana Konidela said, “Our aim is to enrich the lifestyle of the women farmers with good health, wealth and strength through education and skills training. It’s time for us to care for our water table, eat and procure local to live a healthier life.”

Hospital officials said that millets provide a healthier and environmental-friendly option that can stall climate change as well as create a positive effect on our gut health.

Millets are superior owing to their rich protein content, fibre, iron and calcium and provide good nutritional security and also prevent nutrition deficiency. Consuming millets automatically controls portion size and also reduce the overall diabetic instance of the population, the press release added.

