Hyderabad: Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research honours graduates in convocation ceremony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: Around 100 undergraduates and 30 post-graduates received their degrees at the convocation ceremony of Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research here on Saturday.

Since its inception in 2012, over 600 students have graduated from Hyderabad’s Apollo Medical College. Chief Guest Prof K Srinath Reddy, former President of the Public Health Foundation of India and Former Head of Cardiology at AIIMS, New Delhi, conferred degrees at the event.

During the ceremony, the Chairman Dr. Pratap C Reddy’s Gold medals were awarded to the best outgoing Postgraduate student, Dr. Bobba Harshita from the Department of Community Medicine, and the best Undergraduate student was awarded to Irene Albi.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, presided over the ceremony, and Dr. Preetha Reddy and Dr. Sangita Reddy from Apollo Hospitals Group, were also present.