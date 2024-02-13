Hyderabad archer hits the bullseye in IIT JEE mains

He could not compete in the recently concluded Khelo India Championships at Chennai despite being the only archer to be selected from the State as the Khelo India dates coincided with his JEE Main.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 04:07 PM

Hyderabad: In a story that reflects the importance of staying focused and hitting the perfect ten when it matters, an archer Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri has hit the bullseye, with clinical precision in paper 1 (BE/BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1.

Balancing his academics and archery, Sriyashas scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. A student of FIITJEE Junior College, Hyderabad, Sriyashas is an accomplished archer and is a Khelo India athlete.

He could not compete in the recently concluded Khelo India Championships at Chennai despite being the only archer to be selected from the State as the Khelo India dates coincided with his JEE Main.

The ace archer who wants to pursue a career in Physics research credited his parents and teachers at FIITJEE and Chirec International School for giving him the flexibility and support to excel in both academics and sports.

Sriyashas along with his younger brother, Sritejas were part of the four member boys compound archery team to represent Telangana at the Sub-Junior National Championships held in Chhattisgarh between January 7 and 19, 2024.

The young athlete was a State champion winning gold medals across Sub-junior (U-17) and Junior (U-20) during the past few years. Based on his performance at the State level over the last few years, he represented Telangana across Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior National championships. He was one of the 16 male compound archers across the country and the only archer from Telangana to be selected to compete in Khelo India for the past three consecutive years.