Hyderabad: Paradise food court lodges FIR against alleged defamatory video

The video, uploaded by an Instagram channel 'telanganacrimefiles2023' and shared across multiple WhatsApp groups, has drawn attention to concerns raised by a customer during the ongoing Ramzan festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 06:06 PM

Hyderabad: Paradise Food Court has filed a FIR with the Begumpet Police regarding a video circulating on social media platforms, allegedly showcasing issues with their Haleem.

In their statement, Paradise Food Court clarified that the video in question was not recorded by the mentioned Instagram channel, nor did they visit their outlet during the stated period. They assert that the video is fabricated with malicious intent to tarnish the reputation of the popular food chain and gain unwarranted publicity.

Gautam Gupta, CEO of Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd., stated, “We have taken the matter seriously and raised a complaint with the police as we have various evidence that the video is manipulated and has been made up with an intention to defame the brand. It is astonishing that one can go to such lengths out of total malice, but we are sure the authorities will tackle this situation and resolve it rightfully.”

The food court has also complained that the perpetrators are extorting them and seeking monetary benefits to remove the video.