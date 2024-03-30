Hyderabad: Paradise Hotel faces criticism over alleged sale of spoilt haleem

The issue came to light when a video showcasing the spoiled haleem went viral on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 March 2024, 03:28 PM

Hyderabad: A customer has raised serious concerns about the quality of haleem sold at the well-known Paradise hotel’s Begumpet branch during the ongoing Ramzan festival. The issue came to light when a video showcasing the spoiled haleem went viral on social media platforms.

According to the customer, he purchased a haleem parcel from Paradise’s Begumpet branch. However, upon opening the parcel, he was greeted with a strong smell indicating spoilage. In the video footage shared by the customer, the manager of the branch was seen acknowledging the foul smell emanating from the haleem.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, the customer alleged that the haleem served to him was part of old stock that might have been stored improperly, leading to its spoilage.

The incident sparked discussions and concerns among netizens.