Hyderabad: Army man commits suicide by shooting himself with service weapon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:05 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An army man died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself with his service weapon at Army Quarters early on Wednesday.

According to the police, Rajendra Singh (43), a native of Punjab, had reported for duty 15 days ago and was staying at the Army Quarters. On Wednesday, around 4.30 a.m, he shot himself with his service weapon in the head and collapsed on the ground.

The army authorities, informed the Langer Houz police who immediately rushed to the spot. After a preliminary enquiry the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

A case is registered and the police are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.