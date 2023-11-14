NIN scientist elected for Royal Society of Chemistry, UK

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Dr. SN Sinha.

Hyderabad: Head of Food Safety Division in ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, Dr. SN Sinha (Scientist G) has been elected for the prestigious Fellowship of The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), UK, which is a professional association advancing the chemical sciences.

Dr. Sinha, through his research on pesticide and chemical contamination has made a significant contribution to the field of food safety. He developed a new compound, which surpasses primaquine in both safety and efficacy for Malaria treatment, according to a press release.

He established a critical health risk assessment framework for setting Maximum Residue Limits of pesticides in carbonated beverages, which has been adopted by the Joint Parliament Committee, Government of India to monitor pesticide residues in ingredients like sugar, ensuring higher standards and bolstering exports.

His work also includes development of new biomarkers for estimating acetyl cholinesterase enzyme and toxicants, which play a pivotal role in monitoring organophosphate exposure. He published more than 80 research papers in national and international journals and recently elected the fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), India.