RR men, Hyderabad women clinch team titles at TS and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women and Ranga Reddy men teams clinched titles at in the 10th Stag Telangana State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship at Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Academy, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.

In the men’s team final, Ranga Reddy recorded a 3-2 victory over Hyderabad. For the winners, Zubair recorded twin victories – over Santosh and Swarnendu – while Shaswat overcame Vigney Reddy’s challenge.

Hyderabad’s women’s team blanked Ranga Reddy 3-0 win in the final with Nikhita, Shresta and Kaavya recording victories.

In the under-11 girls final, V Mahima Krishna of HVS cruised past SPARS’s Doupati Avanthika 11-6, 13-11 and 11-8 to seal the title.

Results:

Final: Men’s Team Event: Ranga Reddy bt Hyderabad (3-2), Zubair bt Santosh (3-1)(11-7,9-11,11-7,11-9), Trishul Mehra lost to Swarnendu (1-3)(17-15,7-11,6-11,11-13), Shaswat bt Vigney Reddy (3-2) (10-12,11-3,10-12,13-11,11-3), Trishul Mehra lost to Santosh (2-3) (12-14,11-9,2-11,11-9,6-11), Zubair bt Swarnendu (3-1)(10-12,11-8,11-9,14-12);

Women’s Team Event: Hyderabad bt Ranga Reddy (3-0), Nikhita bt Samridhi Banik (3-1)(16-14,11-9,9-11,12-10), Shresta bt Pooja (3-0)(11-9,11-5,11-4), Kaavya bt Mercy (3-1)(11-9,12-10,9-11,11-6);

U-11: Girls: V Mahima Krishna B (HVS) bt Doupati Avanthika (SPARS) (3-0) (11-6,13-11,11-8).