Hyderabad: Army officer’s family gets insurance cover from Punjab National Bank

The cheque for the insurance money was handed over to the Army officer's son M Kiren Kanth by the bank Zonal Head Deepak Kumar Srivastava and deputy zonal head Sanjay Mane

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:30 PM

Army

Hyderabad: The Punjab National Bank has paid an insurance amount of Rs 1 crore to the family members of an Indian Army officer Subedar M R Krishna Reddy, following his untimely demise. The cheque for the insurance money was handed over to the Army officer’s son M Kiren Kanth by the bank Zonal Head Deepak Kumar Srivastava and deputy zonal head Sanjay Mane according to a bank press release here on Tuesday.

The Army officer, opened a PNB Rakshan Plus account with the bank, which provides insruacen cover for soldiers and pensioners. Bank circle head Arvind Kalra emphasised that every person should take insurance cover for his financial security. The customer’s son Kiran thanked the Bank for standing with him in this difficult time. On this occasion Assistant General Managers: Mr. Rajkumar Sinha, Mr. Vasudev Rao, Mr. Venkat Krishnan, Mr. CV Rao and other staff members of zonal office were also present.