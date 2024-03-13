Hyderabad artist Kappari Kishan to showcase Telangana tradition in his solo exhibition

Kishan's paintings vividly depict Telugu women adorned in traditional attire, celebrating the timeless elegance of their customs.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based artist, Kappari Kishan will be showcasing the cultural richness of Telangana through his paintings at his upcoming solo exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, from March 25 to 31.

Kishan’s paintings vividly depict Telugu women adorned in traditional attire, celebrating the timeless elegance of their customs. With meticulously styled hair, braids, jewellery, and flowers, his artworks serve as reminders of a bygone era, preserving the rich traditions that define Telangana’s cultural identity.

With a keen eye for detail, Kishan’s love for depicting the rear anatomy of his characters highlights his dedication to authenticity. His paintings exude serenity and mindfulness, inviting viewers to appreciate the beauty of tradition amidst a rapidly changing world.

In his latest collection, he seamlessly integrates serene depictions of Buddha, scenes inspired by Jataka tales, and the presence of Telangana women. While some characters may lack facial features, their simplicity holds significance for him, serving as a therapeutic exploration and catalyst for artistic expression.

As Kishan immortalizes these timeless figures on canvas, they transcend mere representation embodying narratives of beauty and tradition. Each brushstroke weaves a story of cultural heritage, ensuring that the legacy of Telugu traditions endures and resonates through the ages.