Hyderabad: ASCI launches capacity building programme for senior scientists

The programme is aimed at improving industry and private sector collaboration by providing creative thinking skills to participating scientists and enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Administrative Staff College of India. Source: Twitter/ASCIMEDIA

Hyderabad: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here on Thursday launched a capacity building programme for senior scientists in Effective Leadership and Creativity.

In his keynote address after inaugurating the first five-day programme of the series, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed the need to put the efforts on the people in the age of 30-40, since they would be having the energy to contribute to the development of the country.

The programme being organized in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission of India (CBC) is aimed at improving industry and private sector collaboration by providing creative thinking skills to participating scientists and enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership.

Dr. Singh also launched E-modules on integrated Government Online Training (iGOT): An Introduction to science communication, Data driven decision making and Code of conduct for Science and Technologies.

ASCI Director General Dr. Nirmalya Bagchi, ASCI Chairman K Padamanabhaiah, CBC chairman Adil Zainulbhai, FAST India CEO Jayant Krishna, Wadhwani Institute of Technology and Policy CEO Prakash Kumar and STI CB Cell head Dr Arabinda Mitra among others took part in the event.