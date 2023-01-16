Hyderabad: ASCI holds convocation ceremony for PGDM students

Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

ASCI Convocation Address by Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Capacity Building Commission, Government of India

Hyderabad: The convocation ceremony of the second batch of PGDM and 15th batch of PGDHM of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) was held at its Bella Vista Campus in Hyderabad on Monday. A total of 90 PGDM and PGDM (Health Care Management) students received their PG diplomas.

Chairman, Capacity Building Commission of India, Adil Zainulbhai, who distributed certificates, bestowed special medals and awards, in his convocation address shed light on how technology has aided in the acceleration of development in India and how technology has disrupted the Indian fintech arena.

“A decade ago, we used to look for technology from the US or countries outside of India. However, in recent years, India has outpaced all other countries in terms of digital infrastructure, such as Aadhar and UPI,” he said.

Since the digital ecosystem is available everywhere, approximately 800 million people have registered on the Co-Win platform. After 25 years of broadband and wireless, 85 percent of the US population has access to fast broadband. However, in five years, India’s 5G penetration could reach 99 percent and will be quicker than US and Europe, and other countries, he said.

India currently has the world’s third largest unicorn population. In 2022, there are 108 unicorns, but there were only six in 2014. Because of the increased use of smartphones and the internet, as well as the increased number of investors, 60 percent of Unicorns were created after 2020.

Failure is not regarded negatively, but rather as a valuable learning experience. India now has some of the best factories. The Maruti Suzuki facility in Manesar, Haryana, and the EV facility are two examples, he said.

In India, the most advanced pharmaceutical factory will be built, which will be entirely automated and run by robots. Digitization improves care and accessibility for a large number of people. If we can do it in Fintech, why can’t we do it in healthcare? Can we use digital technology to leapfrog?, Adil Zainulbhai said.

Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, Director General (i/c), K Padmanabhaiah, IAS (Retd), Chairman-ASCI, Dr Subodh Kandamuthan, Director, Dr Kakarla Subba Rao Centre for Health Care Management, ASCI, Richard B Saldanha, Vice Chairman, ASCI and were present.