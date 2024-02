Hyderabad ‘Auto & Cab services’ to be halted | February 16 | Telangana Gig Workers Welfare

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 11:28 PM

Autorickshaws and cab services in Hyderabad will halt on February 16 due to protests against increased jail terms in hit-and-run cases and the ‘Mahalakshmi scheme’. Supporters of the strike include gig workers demanding fair wages and welfare.