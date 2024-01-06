Hyderabad: Auto driver dies battling depression due to wedding-related woes

He hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house, said Punjagutta police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver died by suicide at his house in Punjagutta reportedly due to financial problems.

P.Satish Goud (35) lived along with his family at Somajiguda and drove an auto rickshaw to earn a livelihood. Since a few weeks, he slipped into depression as he was not getting good business and also he did not find a right match for marriage.

On Thursday, he hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house, said Punjagutta police. A case is registered.