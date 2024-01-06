Saturday, Jan 6, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Auto Driver Dies Battling Depression Due To Wedding Related Woes

Hyderabad: Auto driver dies battling depression due to wedding-related woes

He hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house, said Punjagutta police

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sat - 6 January 24
Hyderabad: Auto driver dies battling depression due to wedding-related woes

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver died by suicide at his house in Punjagutta reportedly due to financial problems.

P.Satish Goud (35) lived along with his family at Somajiguda and drove an auto rickshaw to earn a livelihood. Since a few weeks, he slipped into depression as he was not getting good business and also he did not find a right match for marriage.

On Thursday, he hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house, said Punjagutta police. A case is registered.

Related News

Latest News