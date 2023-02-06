Hyderabad: Auto rickshaw driver murdered at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was found murdered at Jeedimetla in the city on Sunday night.

According to the police, Suresh (28), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Jeedimetla and a native of Sangareddy district, went out of the house to get food from an eatery but did not return home.

In the early hours of Monday his body was found near the house. The police suspect some persons might have killed Suresh and later dumped the body after packing it in a bag.

“A few suspects have been taken into custody for questioning,” said Jeedimetla Inspector, M Pavan.

The police booked a case and are investigating.