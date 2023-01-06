Floating solar plant at Singareni Thermal Power Station to be commissioned on Sankranti

The company was also making efforts to start power generation from another 10 MW floating plant by March

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: A 5 MW floating solar plant built on the premises of the Singareni Thermal Power Station in Mancherial district will be commissioned on January 15. The company was also making efforts to start power generation from another 10 MW floating plant by March.

Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) N Sridhar issued orders on Friday in this regard during a review meeting on power generation.

Meanwhile, as part of the construction of the third phase of solar plants, the company has decided to construct two floating solar plants with a capacity of 15 megawatts on the 3 TMCs of reservoir water at the STPS. In addition to these, the chairman asked officials to complete four more plants with a capacity of 66 MW by July.

Singareni Collieries has installed solar plants at eight locations with a combined capacity of 219 MW during the last two years. These plants have successfully generated 505 million units of electricity till date. So far the company has saved Rs.300 crore through these solar plants.