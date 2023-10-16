Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space announces 280,000 sqft AIT facility at Shamshabad

Published Date - 02:56 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Dhruva Space, a leading full-stack space company headquartered in Hyderabad, has announced its plan to establish a cutting-edge Design, Engineering, Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) facility spanning 280,000 square feet.

This facility is strategically located at the TSIIC Hardware Park II in Shamshabad. The AIT facility will play a pivotal role in the indigenous manufacturing of various space products, including satellite platforms, subsystems, satellite orbital deployers, ground station equipment, and more.

The facility, situated on a 6.5-acre plot of land allocated by the Telangana Government, will be developed in multiple phases over the course of five years. The first phase, encompassing 150,000 square feet, includes the installation of a state-of-the-art 20,000 square foot Solar Array Assembly Line, expected to be operational within the next 18 to 24 months.

Sanjay Nekkanti, the Chief Executive Officer of Dhruva Space, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “The future of space is right here, right now! We had long been speaking about the AIT facility, but this site sends a message to the world that India is going to compete on the world stage for space business. Our country has a remarkable space history of more than 60 years, and we are happy to be building upon this.”

Nekkanti highlighted the strategic importance of the AIT facility, stating, “Building the Design, Engineering, Assembly, Integration, and Testing facility in the Shamshabad area is a critical part of our strategy for Dhruva Space’s growth and resilience – integral in helping Dhruva Space realize its full potential as a full-stack space company. We are thankful to the Government of Telangana for developing the necessary infrastructure to make this a reality and for leading the charge on attracting increased commercial opportunities to our state’s space industry. Hundreds of jobs are possible within this AIT facility, which shall ensure that space enthusiasts of all backgrounds and experiences, as well as businesses, thrive in this rapidly emerging landscape.”

Abhay Egoor, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Dhruva Space, stated that the facility will complement existing ones like T-Works and various Small and Medium Enterprises in Balanagar, Cherlapally, and other industrial parks in Hyderabad for the fabrication and testing of space components.

He added that Dhruva Space is currently in discussions with major global OEM players interested in utilizing this infrastructure to meet their increasing global supply demands.

