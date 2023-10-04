OU appoints industry six experts and scientists under Professor of Practice

In a major move that will usher in a new teaching-learning experience for students, the Osmania University has appointed six industry experts and scientists under the new concept of PoP.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:57 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: In a major move that will usher in a new teaching-learning experience for students, the Osmania University has appointed six industry experts and scientists under the new concept of Professor of Practice (PoP). The newly appointed instructors will be teaching different engineering subjects at the OU College of Engineering.

These experts and scientists, whose appointment orders were issued on Wednesday, will fill the faculty deficit and guide the students with practical exposure.

Those appointed were Alumni of OUCE Dr. Basarat Ali, DRDO eminent scientist Dr. Gangidi Madhusudhan Reddy, Siemens Senior Scientist Healthcare Dr. Uday B Krishnamurthy, Mining Expert Dr. MS Venkata Ramaiah, and Computer Science Engineering Experts and Reliance Group Jio consultant Krishnaiah Dayyala and Software Engineering Expert Dr. D. Venugopal.

Dr. Basarat Ali has 45 years of extensive expertise in the discipline of civil engineering while Madhusudhan Reddy worked in a number of positions for the DRDO and rose to the rank of eminent scientist.

Krishnamurthy earned his BE in biomedical engineering from the University of Oklahoma and PhD from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan and received patents for Hybrid Amplitude Phase Binning Strategy for Irregular Breathing Patterns and an Optical Camera for Patient Position Monitoring. Dr. Venkataramaiah served in NTPC and Singareni, and has 32 years of expertise in the coal mining sector.

Krishnaiah held different positions with local and global organisations including GE Security Technology, UTC Fire Mumbai Division, Olive Group, and Shanghai Home Depot Engineering Quality Cell. Dr. Venugopal, who has BE in Mechanical Engineering, PG and PhD from OU has rich experience in research and creation of software systems.

The OUCE has already roped in the services of M Sathish Kumar and E Srinivas in the department of Mining Engineering under the PoP. The salaries for them are being provided by Singareni Calories Company Limited.

The appointment orders were issued by OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder in the presence of Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana and OUCE Principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh. Prof. Ravinder said the PoP was being implemented with the goal of giving students a broad and realistic understanding of the subject, as opposed to knowledge that was only found in books. The concept would be extended to Sciences and Social Sciences as well, he added.