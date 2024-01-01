Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space announces its LEAP-TD mission

The LEAP-TD mission features a derivative of the Dhruva Space P-30 satellite platform integrated to ISRO’s PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: The New Year for Hyderabad-based space engineering company Dhruva Space started on a strong note with the announcement of its LEAP-TD mission, which marks the validation of Dhruva Space’s flagship P-30 nanosatellite platform.

Launched aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C58 on Monday from the first launch pad at Sriharikota, this significant milestone marks a leap forward in Dhruva Space’s commitment to advancing satellite innovation and Space exploration, a press release said.

Also Read Hyderabad gears up for Numaish

The upcoming ‘Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads – Technology Demonstrator’ (LEAP-TD) mission will take off onboard the POEM platform on ISRO’s PSLV-DL, the variant of the PSLV equipped with two solid, strap-on boosters, Dhruva said.

The LEAP-TD mission features a derivative of the Dhruva Space P-30 satellite platform integrated to ISRO’s PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), which allows in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform.

Designed for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operations, Dhruva Space’s P-30 nanosatellite platform represents the culmination of extensive research, development, and engineering expertise.

“We are excited about the validation of our P-30 nanosatellite platform aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C58. The LEAP initiative of Dhruva Space marks a significant moment, underscoring our commitment to delivering full-stack and hosted payload solutions to our customers. ” says Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space.

Krishna Teja Penamakuru, COO, Dhruva Space, said, “this space mission is symbolic of the support we have continually received from ISRO, throughout the P-30’s journey from review to testing to integration”.