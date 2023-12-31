Hyderabad gears up for Numaish

Pay Rs 40 and visit the hugely popular trade fair from 4 pm to 10 pm while the entry for children below the age of five is free.

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 09:56 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

The annual Hyderabad fare, ‘Numaish’ is back. Organised by the All-India Industrial Exhibition Society will officially open the 45-day event to public with the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition on Monday.

Pay Rs 40 and visit the hugely popular trade fair from 4 pm to 10 pm while the entry for children below the age of five is free. Nowhere in the city is six hours of guaranteed fun available.

Also Read Hyderabad: Numaish traders looking at an uncertain future

Traders from across the country will be showcasing their products at over 2,000 stalls. Handicrafts, toys, imitation jewellery, ladies apparel, crockery, electronic goods and a variety of other stuff will be put on sale by the exhibitors.

Prominent food outlets of the city have set up their stalls offering kebabs, biryani, haleem, etc. People can also visit the amusement space and enjoy various rides.

The government agencies including DWACRA, TMERIS, Prisons department, Telangana State Legal Services Authority and Traffic Police will also put up their stalls.

The Numaish Radio Station, an integral part of the event, is ready to play the rarely heard old filmy numbers of popular singers of the golden era like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Manna Dey and Kishore Kumar.

Ajay Kumar Jaiswal, who manages the radio station, carefully chooses each song from his collection of thousands of renditions. “We are ready to welcome and entertain the visitors,” he told ‘Telangana Today’.

Numaish, during its inception years known as Numaish- e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, began in 1938 when the Economic Committee of the Osmania Graduates Association came up with the idea. The Seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the exhibition in 1940 at Public Gardens to mark his birthday celebrations. During the first year, there were just 50 stalls. The exhibition was later shifted to its present venue in 1946 by the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad State, Sir Mirza Ismail.