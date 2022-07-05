Hyderabad-based Medley Medical Solutions launches virtual clinics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: City-based Medley Medical Solutions, a B2B and B2C healthcare player, launched its virtual clinics under the branded ‘Ananda E-Clinics’. Under this, it allows local pharmacies to offer virtual clinics and facilitate online doctor consultations with patients.

The kiosk set up can be set up in mid and large sized stores. “Ananda E-Clinic is a step towards solving one of the major hurdles in the Indian healthcare ecosystem. Since dependency on the pharmacist for medication is not always beneficial for the patients and caretakers, we thought of creating this Ananda E-Clinic within pharmacies. This makes doctor consultation accessible for everyone,” said M Satyendr, Founder, Medley Medical Solutions.

More than 50 pharmacies in Hyderabad have signed up for setting up Ananda e Clinics. The e-clinics offer pharmacies virtual consultation software, booking appointments and doctor consultation, customer support and marketing support. For patients, these offer e-clinics at affordable fee with minimal waiting time.