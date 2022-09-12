Hyderabad-based NCAM launches 3D Printing Awareness Marathon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) based at Hyderabad has launched National 3D Printing Awareness Marathon covering six cities across the country and influencing more than 2,500 individuals.

The objectives of the marathon are to spread awareness among students, startups, academia, and research and development labs on considering 3D Printing as a career opportunity. It will also showcase NCAM’s role towards skill development in Indian ecosystem and support towards startup incubation for budding entrepreneurs.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in partnership with Government of Telangana and Industry had established the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) in Hyderabad.

Additive manufacturing (AM) or additive layer manufacturing (ALM) is the industrial production name for 3D printing, a computer controlled process that creates three dimensional objects by depositing materials, usually in layers.

The NCAM is the apex body to build a comprehensive additive manufacturing ecosystem in the country by enabling adoption of additive manufacturing in the industry, focusing on indigenisation, providing access to infrastructure, enabling research and development, and promoting skill development activities to generate quality manpower.

Scarcity of skilled manpower hampers indigenisation and Make in India initiatives. Skill development is critical for building a strong Additive Ecosystem in the country, said Jayesh Ranjan. IT and Industries Principal Secretary and NCAM Chairman.

NCAM has already conducted its awareness session in partnership with Lovely Professional University Punjab on Sept 9. About 200 members including faculty members, startup enthusiasts and students participated in it, a release said.