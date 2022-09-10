Hyderabad: iSprout launches new centre in 85,000 sqft at My Home Twitza

Hyderabad: Co-working space provider iSprout launched its centre at My Home Twitza in Hitec City. This is its tenth facility in India and sixth in Hyderabad. In Twitza, iSprout provides 1,400 seats on a space of about 85,000 sqft.

Speaking at the launch, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that work-from-home increased due to the pandemic but now time has come to boost office culture. A good workplace will help employees come back to the work-from-office model. Government too is working on this, he said.

Jupally Rameswar Rao, Chairman of My Home Group of Companies, said that IT sector growth was high in Telangana State. Film Director and Producer Sekhar Kammula was also present.

iSprout Business Centre CEO and Co-founder Sundari Patibandla said it has presence in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru. It has plans to enter Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai shortly, she said, adding that IT/ITES, research and development, are startups are the key demand drivers.

Sreeni Tirdhala, Co-founder and CMO, said iSprout is planning to have 50 centres with two million sqft of office space by 2024. Co-working was booming and it has about five lakh sqft now from 2.5 lakh sqft in January. The Twitza centre used `Mahabharata’ theme.