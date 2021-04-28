Hyderabad-based RikaRica develops mobile app to spot EV charging stations

End-users can also use the app to book a slot at their preferred charging stations.

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: With the penetration of electric vehicles on the rise, the number of charging stations too is on the rise. City-based startup RikaRica has come with a mobile solution that will allow electric vehicle and fleet owners to know the status at the charging stations. End-users can also use the app to book a slot at their preferred charging stations.

The solution will also allow the users to pay through a wallet that is integrated with the app. RikaRica will be an aggregator of charging service providers or stations. “Charging stations are on the rise but the problem is that some are vendor-specific. With this, only a few brands of vehicles are charged. We also have an offering to the charging service providers that allows them to be vendor-agnostic and make optimum use of the available charging infra,” said Samridh Singh, founder, and chief executive officer, RikaRica.

Its charging station management system software integrates with the charging station and relays the information to the user and vendor application, which will allow onboarding and managing charging station and transaction stats, he said.

The analytics platform on it allows the charging station owners to check the usage and energy consumption on an individual charging station based on locations. There are also alerts and notifications to streamline the process in real-time. It helps the service providers know occupancy and predict the demand.

The end-users can use the Android application to locate and reserve the station, navigate to the location and start and stop charging and get an invoice. They also get live climatic and traffic notifications. This also allows communication between the charging station and the users, he said.

“There are many charging systems. For instance, in a residential complex, there could be users of electric vehicles from different vendors. All these need different charging systems and the creation of the required infra will need a lot of real estate space. We will integrate multiple systems so that it can be used by all,” said Amit Singh, co-founder, RikaRica.

For charging stations, it can offer chargers as well along with software. It plans to set up its network in Tier I and II cities, which are now seeing an increased demand for electric vehicles. It has already partnered with three players to give them the software and the technology platform went live recently, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .