Hyderabad-based VC firm Endiya invests in AlphaICs

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: AlphaICs, an AI technology company, has secured $8 million funding. The company designs and develops high-performance AI Chips for edge computing. It will use the funds to tape-out the Gluon AI chip and develop the software stack and to build system solutions for its target markets.

The Series B round was led by Hyderabad-based VC firm Endiya Partners and Emerald Technology Ventures, with participation of existing Series A investors. Dr Michal Natora, the investment director Industrial IT at Emerald, will join AlphaICs’ board of directors.

“AlphaICs’ technology offers significant performance advantages for edge inference as well as for edge learning solutions,” said Michal Natora, Investment Director at Emerald Technology Ventures.

“AlphaICs RAP accelerates inferencing as well as learning tasks on-device, rather than in a remote data center delivering benefits like low latency, cost, data privacy, and security,” said Sateesh Andra, MD, Endiya Partners.

“AlphaICs innovative architecture will empower system integrators to create AI solutions, with a short time-to-market, while staying within the systems cost and thermal constraints,” said Pradeep Vajram, chairman & CEO, AlphaICs.

“This funding will help us bring our first inference co-processor to the market for vision applications with low latency requirements. We are also working with strategic partners to bring innovative solutions to the industrial, automotive, and surveillance markets,” he added.